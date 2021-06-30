Revitalize Your Home with Diffusers and Essential Oils from Vitruvi's Summer Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Setting a vibe is so important. Whether you want the perfect ambiance to host dinner for your friends or if you need the utmost concentration to study for an exam, it's essential to be in an environment that helps you reach those goals. One of the best ways to do this is through scent. Having your favorite aroma circulating through the room can cheer you up, help you relax, or even give you motivation throughout your work day. If you have trouble winding down before sleep, you should try incorporating a relaxing scent into your nightly routine.
Vitruvi understands all of that. The brand has reliable essential oil diffusers that can fill the room with your favorite aromas, and, in all honesty, they are beautiful enough to be considered décor. Vitruvi also sells essential oils, which you can mix to create a custom scent for your needs. However, if that sounds like way too much effort for you, they also have premade blends. If you're looking to upgrade your space and just cultivate some good vibes, you're in luck because Vitruvi is having a summer sale. Everything they sell is 20% off. You don't want to miss this one. See some must-have Vitruvi items below. Hurry, the sale ends July 11, but your (future) favorites are bound to sell out soon.
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
How stunning would this look on your nightstand? The Stone Diffuser can run for 4 hours continuously or you can set it for 8 hours with intermittent scents. It has a matte ceramic cover that is the epitome of minimalist chic. It's available in blush, black, white, terracotta, charcoal, green, rose, and honey shades. With all of those options, you can easily find one (or two) to coordinate with every room in your home.
Vitruvi Quiet Blend
Give yourself the recharge you deserve with the Vitruvi Quiet Blend. It is a soft, floral aroma that smells like powdery petals and warm tea.
Vitruvi The Essentials Kit
If you're not sure where to begin on your essential oils journey, just add the Vitruvi The Essentials Kit to your cart. The set has their four most popular oils: calming Lavender, invigorating Eucalyptus, refreshing Spruce, and energizing Grapefruit. They blend well together and with other scents you adore.
Vitruvi Stay Diffuser
If you really want to invest in a diffuser, the Vitruvi Stay Diffuser can run for up to 18 hours with the power to scent large rooms in your home. It's available in black and white.
Vitruvi Pink Sleep Set
The Sleep Set is a $72 value. You will get a luxuriously soft sleep mask and the Sleep Essential Oil Blend. It even comes with a matching travel pouch, so you can take it with you no matter where you are. The set is also available in black and gold.
Vitruvi Move Diffuser
Your internet is wireless and your phone is cordless. Now, it's time to get a diffuser without the cord. The Vitruvi Move Diffuser is cordless, allowing you to disperse your favorite scents wherever you want. You can put it right next to you while you're watching TV or place it in the hallway when guests come over. The possibilities are endless with this one.
