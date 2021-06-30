H.E.R. Claps Back at "Industry Plant" Conspiracy Theory

Watch : H.E.R Talks "WE GOING CRAZY" Collab With DJ Khaled & Migos

When it comes to putting the focus on addressing her haters, singer-songwriter H.E.R. is defending her success.



The four-time Grammy winner took to her Instagram Story on June 29 to dispute the notion that her steadily growing career is due to her being an "industry plant." The 24-year-old artist seemed to first address the matter when she reposted a lengthy thread to her stories written by Ray Daniels, senior VP at Warner Records. The Twitter thread was one that took aim at separating celebrities with a massive following from artists with a loyal fanbase.



The "I Can't Breathe" singer then shared a few words of her own to her IG Story, writing, "I've seen so many bands and artists with a ‘small' amount of followers sell out MSG and headline some huge festivals. Y'all think everybody's under rated or an ‘industry plant' with massive success outside of Instagram."



She concluded her post by adding, "Y'all got the game twisted."