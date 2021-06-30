BET AwardsBritney SpearsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Selena Gomez’s Fitness Routine Will Have You Working Up a Sweat

Selena Gomez shared a video of her fitness routine and warning: the motivation to workout may be at an all-time high after you watch it.

By Kisha Forde Jun 30, 2021 12:31 PMTags
Selena GomezCelebritiesFitness
Watch: Selena Gomez Teases "SG3" Era--And Fans Are Freaking Out!

Who needs record-breaking temperatures when you have Selena Gomez's fitness regimen to help you sweat?
 
The Rare Beauty founder recently shared a montage of her workout routine on TikTok and it's enough to have us feeling just a little tired before we even start, but also simultaneously makes us want to become her gym buddy for life. Selena captioned her video, "Feeling great…but also [grinning emoji with drop of sweat]."
 
In the video, the 28-year-old actress, who is seen working out alongside a pal, appeared to be doing a combination of donkey kicks, leg raises and overhead dumbbell presses as part of her regimen. Not only are her moves the focus of the video, but the music in the background is also guaranteed to get you in the best mood to get some exercise in.
 
And just like many of us, Selena admitted to Marie Claire in November 2020 that she doesn't quite love working out, but will find inspiration online when she needs it. "I don't love working out, but I find myself going on YouTube and doing workout videos," she shared. "Anything from old-school workout videos to more current ones."

But, when it comes to maintaining her routine, Selena switches it up to keep things fun, as her personal trainer, Amy Rosoff Davis, told Cosmopolitan in 2016—and from the looks of her recent TikTok, the singer is still sticking to that method.

@selenagomez

Feeling great…but also ??

? swing lynn - ??lovdfilmz???

"I've always believed the best way to keep your muscles active is to mix it up," Amy told the publication. "We switch things up almost every day."

In addition to going on long hikes with friends, where they'll break to do circuit training, "arm dancing" and "side chassés up hills," (just sweating thinking about it)—there are also some days that Selena also keeps it easy with yoga and stretching. Amy also explained that she tells the singer to pay attention to how she's feeling each day and to adjust her activities accordingly.
 
With that being said, we'll just get started on the stretching part for now.

