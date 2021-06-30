Rumer Willis Fires Back at "Really Inappropriate" Body Shamers for Saying She "Needs to Eat"

Watch : Rumer Willis & Amber Rose Talk Consent on "Red Table Talk"

Rumer Willis wants fans to know that recent feedback she's received about her appearance isn't appreciated.

The 32-year-old actress posted a lengthy message to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 30 responding to criticism from some of her followers about a post she had shared the day prior. Among the comments shared on that post were remarks that the star appeared "too thin" and "at the edge of unhealthy."

This led Rumer to write on her Story, "I know I don't need to do this but in an effort to spread some awareness and shed some light on body shaming tactics i felt the need to share. After the barrage of some really inappropriate comments left on my pic I posted yesterday I was left really bummed cause I was really enjoying the silly pics I took. It was a weird angle that even made me feel life I looked smaller than I do in real life."