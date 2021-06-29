Riley Keough Reflects on "Pain and Suffering" One Year After Brother Benjamin's Death

Watch : Riley Keough "Almost Certified" as Death Doula

Riley Keough, who is Elvis Presley's granddaughter and Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, reflected on how she has dealt with her grief one year after brother Benjamin Keough died at age 27.

"I'm really consciously trying to be present, and not use anything as any kind of escape, and be cognizant of when I'm doing that," the Zola actress told InStyle in a new interview.

"I'm just generally trying to be grateful for everything at the moment, trying to operate in love, and keep my heart open, and give and receive love," the 32-year-old expressed. "And not in a woo-woo way, because I definitely have hard days, and all kinds of pain and suffering and all that."

"But I think when you realize that's part of it, and your expectation isn't to just be feeling joy, that's been a real shift for me in finding those moments and things to smile about," she concluded.