TLC Officially Cuts Ties With the Duggar Family 2 Months After Josh Duggar's Arrest

Watch : Josh Duggar's Hearing Reveals Graphic New Allegations in Court

TLC is no longer Counting On.

On June 29, the network announced its decision to cancel the Duggar family's reality TV series. Two months ago, on April 29, Josh Duggar was arrested in Arkansas and charged with possession of child pornography. He has pled not guilty.

"TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On," the cable network told E! News in a statement. "TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

Jeremy Vuolo, who starred on Counting On and is married to Josh's sister Jinger, said he supports the move in a message shared to Instagram.

"We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family," Jeremy's statement read. "It's been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn't have imagined possible."

He continued, "We wholeheartedly agree with TLC's decision not to renew Counting On and are excited for the next chapter in our lives."