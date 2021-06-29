Willow Smith Recalls Witnessing Mom Jada Pinkett Smith Endure "Intense Racism and Sexism"

Watch : Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Anniversary: E! News Rewind

For Willow Smith, some of her mom's most difficult experiences doubled as pivotal lessons.

In a newly published interview for L'Officiel, the 20-year-old cover star recalled following mom Jada Pinkett Smith, then the lead singer of her nu metal band Wicked Wisdom, on tour and bearing witness to the alarming treatment she faced as a Black woman.

"My mom got so much hate," Willow told the magazine. "It was intense racism and sexism, just packed on to the tens. People giving her death threats, throwing glass at her onstage. Some crazy stuff went down when she was touring with her band."

"I got to see that hate firsthand," she added. "It was so scary to me, and I think I internalized a little bit."

While it's behavior no one should have had to suffer, how Jada handled such treatment continues to stick with her musical daughter, especially when she is feeling insecure.