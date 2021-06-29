8 Saving Graces to Help You Hit Your Dry July Goals

Help others—and yourself—by going alcohol-free for a whole month.
It's time once more for Dry July, and a chance to give people affected by cancer a better quality of life. By taking a month off alcohol, you'll be helping to raise vital funds for Aussies around the country touched by ‘The Big C', which is currently 1 in 2 people by the age of 85. These much-needed fund will provide invaluable services such as support from a cancer care nurse, new wigs, a ride to treatments, accommodation close by to the hospital and many more.
Dry July is also a great chance to reset your own wellness habits, and reap all the benefits of letting booze take a backseat for a few weeks. "By taking a month off, you could gain positive health benefits such as weight loss, an improved liver function, more energy, and increased concentration," reports Dietician Jessica Spendlove. You'll also be spending less on drinks, which is always a win!
If this is your first time going dry, or you're after some motivation to get you through July, here are Spendlove's top tips to stay on track:
Tip 1: Set yourself a savings target. You can then treat yourself at the end of the month with something you enjoy or, better yet, donate the money you've saved to your Dry July, which will go towards helping people who are affected by cancer.
Tip 2: Drink your non-alcoholic beverages from a nice fancy wine glass - there is something about the action of drinking from a nice glass that makes the process so much more enjoyable.
Tip 3: Replace your usual alcohol drinks with mocktail recipes, kombucha, soda water or herbal tea.
Tip 4: Try to remove your temptations by not having a chilled, ready-to-open beer or bottle of wine sitting in the fridge - it's far too tempting to crack one open after a long day after work. Do yourself a favour and clean out your alcohol supplies for the month and store it somewhere you can't see them.
Tip 5: Tell your friends and family that you're doing Dry July, and recruit them to help raise funds, awareness and reap the many benefits of taking a month off alcohol. You can invite them to join and sign up this year by visiting the Dry July website.
Now you've got the motivation, stock up on supplies that will help you go the distance, even when all you can think of is a nice glass of shiraz. Create a comfy, cozy environment and prep the essentials for a successful Dry July—shop our top picks below!
Lyres Dark ‘n Spicy Case of 24
Fan of a festive winter cocktail? This easy-as-pie premix tastes just as good (if not better!) than the real thing. This complex, playful mix is a combination of ginger, lime, toffee and spice, with hints of dark fruits, and incorporates Lyre's Dark Cane and Spiced Cane non-alcoholic spirits. Serve it in a highball with a slice of lime, and enjoy surrounded by a throw of soft cushions—preferably by a fireplace.
Luigi Bormioli Jazz Champagne Coupe Set of 4
Take on Dietician Jessica Spendlove's advice and enjoy your new beverages from a fancy wineglass…and they don't come much fancier than this! Unleash your inner Gatsby and sip splendidly from these elegant coupe glasses, made with brilliant, dishwasher-safe Italian glass. This Art Deco-esque ridged set are sure to inspire your next non-alcoholic session, and may even help you continue the habit long after July.
Nespresso Origins La Cumplida Refinada
Make like the Italians and swap your post-dinner drinks for a late night espresso or creamy latte. This limited edition double espresso Vertuo capsule hails from Nicaragua, ready to delight your taste buds with wild fruity notes reminiscent of candied cherry and pomegranate. A perfect blend to compliment your Sunday brunch, or enjoy with a warming dessert.
LUXOTIC Spring Garden Pure Linen Throw
Dry July falls in a particularly chilly part of the year, so why not skip the bar and stay snuggly warm inside with this luxe throw blanket? Made from 100% Pure French Linen, this on-trend floral throw will get you through the coldest of winter evenings with your non-alcoholic bevvy in style. We love how soft the fabric is—achieved by stone washing—so you can start using straight out of the bag.
The Beauty Chef Deep Collagen
One of the added bonuses of going dry is clearer, more even skin and less dehydration. Supplement your rejuvenated complexion with an inner-beauty routine for results from the inside out. The newest addition to The Beauty Chef range, this powder contains 100% clean, certified sustainable marine collagen peptides that contribute to skin elasticity, hydration, collagen density and protection deep within the skin. Add to cart immediately.
Wild Life Botanicals Sparkling Blush
One of life's great pleasures is a cheeky glass of rosé, but the good news is the mixologists at Wild Life have recreated a completely alcohol-free version. All taste, no deception, this bubbly bottle has tasting notes of rosehip tea, damask rose, strawberries as well as Cornish orchard fruits. It also has sneaky wellness additions like vitamins, antioxidant rich rosemary and stimulating damiana. We'll drink to that.
In Essence Digest Blend + Massage Oil Value Pack
Take your self-care to the next step and indulge in a body, hand or arm massage. While your body is detoxing from an alcohol-free month, be sure to fit it moments of rest and relaxation to compliment the effects. This dream duo works especially well after a decadent meal to aid tummy troubles, with the Digest blend formulated to soothe and ease digestive discomfort.
Ox Rabbit Brownie Bundle
If it's coming up to the end of July and you're just about to crack, here's the perfect vice: a good dose of gooey, fudgey chocolate to tide you over. These brownies, packaged in a convenient box of 9 for longevity, contain mouth-watering, hand-crafted flavours like Tim Tam's, Oreos, and Cookie Dough. Order online and get them delivered right to your door for the ultimate indulgent night in.
Need more inspo to get you through the colder months? Check out our Shop with E! section for more great shopping sales and recommendations!