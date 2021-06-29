BET AwardsBritney SpearsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 4 Fashion

From the rose ceremony gowns, to the date outfits, and everything in between, we investigated the looks so you don't have to.

By Marenah Dobin Jun 29, 2021 2:09 AMTags
FashionReality TVThe BachelorLife/StyleThe Bachelorette AustraliaShoppingShop With E!Kaitlyn BristoweBachelor NationShop FashionTayshia AdamsCelebrity Shopping
E-Comm: Bachelorette Fashion Episode 4, Katie, Tayshia, KaitlynABC/ Craig Sjodin

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Last week's episode of The Bachelorette has a lot of Thomas-centered drama. And, once again, we didn't finish the episode with a rose ceremony. That means there's a lot of unfinished business to address during Episode 4. Not only that, but the highly-teased Blake Moynes appearance is upon us. After catching feelings for Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams last season, Blake is back for a third shot at love with Katie Thurston.

It goes without saying that we are watching the show for the drama and the love connections, but there's also some great fashion to obsess over and dissect, especially since Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia are a part of the season too, serving up some great looks as co-hosts. If you watch the show thinking "I wonder where she got that dress" every week, don't worry because we have you covered.

We will update this list throughout the episode, tracking down the looks as we see them and we will share some alternative options just in case the pieces from the show have sold out or if they're not-so-budget-friendly.

read
All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 3 Fashion
ABC/ Craig Sjodin

Katie kept things casual on the group date, wearing a flannel, but she dressed things up a bit with some heels. Tayshia wore an army green jacket, which looked pretty similar to the one Katie had on during Episode 1. Kaitlyn sported a jean jacket. They all exuded some fashionable "girl next door" vibes, wearing pieces that we can all wear outside of a reality TV dating show.

Cosmick Creationss Brown Shacket Vintage Hoodie

Sadly, the plaid jacket from the episode sold out, but this one exudes those same vibes.

$50
$43
Etsy

Trending Stories

1

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence on Britney’s Conservatorship Hearing

2
Exclusive

Why Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Split Is "Heartbreaking"

3

Britney Spears' Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Defends Her Family

Ma&Baby Womens Flannel Button Down Plaid Shirt

Here's another cozy option from Walmart.

$26
$23
Wlmart

Kenneth Cole Andra Heeled Leather Sandal

Cary Fetman, the show's stylist, revealed that the brown, leather heels from the group date are Kenneth Cole.

$175
Kenneth Cole
$175
Nordstrom
$175
$131
Bloomingdale's

Michael Michael Kors Berkley T-Strap Platform Dress Sandals

These sandals have a similar shape and height to the brown heels from the group date and there's an added zipper detail.

$120
Macy's
$120
Amazon
$120
Saks Fifth Avenue

Madden Girl Harperr Two-Piece City Sandals

If you're looking for a budget-friendly alternative, check out these block heels with an adjustable ankle buckle.

$59
$35
Macy's
$60
$55
Kohl's
$53
$45
Amazon

Veronica Beard Shani Mixed Media Denim & Twill Jacket

It was evidently super cold when the cast was outdoors for the group date, but at least this mixed media denim jacket looked great on TV.

$450
$270
Nordstrom
$450
$213
Neiman Marcus

BLANKNYC Layered Look Denim Jacket

This layered denim jacket is pretty similar to the one from the group date.

$119
$89
Bloomingdales

LifeShe Women's Casual Detachable Hoodie Denim Jacket

This is a much more budget-friendly version of the group date denim jacket. You can even detach the hood so you can switch up your look.

$30-$49
Amazon

Women's Block High Heel Short Ankle Boots Casual Buckle Martin Booties Shoes

Unfortunately, Kaitlyn's booties from the episode are sold out, but this pair is a pretty close second.

$41
Walmart

Top Moda CL-14 Women's Buckle Straps Stacked Low Heel Ankle Booties

If you love the booties from the episode, but you prefer a lower heel, check these out at Walmart. They're also available in black.

$37
Walmart

J Brand Alana High Rise Skinny Jeans

According to the show's stylist, KB wore J Brand jeans, which may be this pair. And, thankfully, they're on sale.

$217
$65
Bloomingdale's
$218
$50
Saks OFF Fifth
$218
$164
Tuckernuck

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Jean in Vintage Canvas

These pants from Madewell are "mom jeans" with a sophisticated, tapered leg.

$135
$94
Madewell

Old Navy High-Waisted Sateen Rockstar Super Skinny Jeans for Women

If you love a look for less, then this Old Navy option could be the perfect fit for you (pun intended).

$39
$30
Old Navy

YFB Clothing Clara Jacket

Rejoice! The green jacket from the episode is on sale.

$194
$175
Revolve

Los Angeles Apparel Garment Dye Cropped Bull Denim Jacket

If you love that olive color, consider this denim one from Los Angeles apparel. You'll look effortlessly cool in this versatile piece. 

$120
Los Angeles Apparel

LL Bean Women's Classic Utility Jacket in Dusty Olive

If you want an olive green jacket with the perfect fit for your body type, LL Bean has this one in sizes catering to petite, regular, and plus measurements.

 

$99
LL Bean

Pepochic Womens Military Jacket Zip Up Snap Buttons Lightweight Utility Anorak Field Safari Coat Outwear

If you want to achieve the look at a fraction of the price, we found a great jacket on Amazon.

 
$46
Amazon

Alexandre Birman Vicky Block 60 Sandal

These block-heeled sandals from the episode would be a worthwhile investment for your summer wardrobe. 

$625
Alexandre Birman
$625
Neiman Marcus
$625
Orchard Mile

Sam Edelman Ingrid Ankle Strap Sandal

Yes, those Alexandre Birman sandals from the episode are so cute, but most of us don't have the wardrobe budget that a reality TV show host does. However, the Sam Edelman Ingrid Ankle Strap Sandal is a great alternative.

$120
$70
Nordstrom Rack
$130
$75
QVC
ABC

Yes, this top should look familiar. Katie rocked this white sweater during Episode 3, but since it ended before the rose ceremony, there are some outfits carrying over into this week's episode. 

Venus Open Knit Sweater

Unfortunately, the Intermix white sweater from the episode is sold out, but this one from Venus is a great substitute.

 
$44
$33
Venus

Lulus Born to Fly White Loose Knit Reversible Sweater

This open-knit sweater is actually two shirts in one. You can wear it with the V-neck at the front. Or you can flip it around for a boat neck at the front and a V at the back.

$44
$28
Lulus
ABC

When Tayshia told Katie that Blake reached out hoping to join the season, she was wearing a bright orange sweater. At this moment, it's unclear where it's from, but we found some similar looks for anyone who wants to channel their inner Tayshia.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Sweater

This cable-knit, boatneck sweater is super soft and it's currently available at a major discount.

 

$100
$48
Macy's

Mango Embossed Contrasting Knit Sweater

This textured sweater has a similar neckline to the top from the episode. It also has drop shoulders and fun, puffed sleeves.

$60
$40
Mango
ABC

While the episode aired, Kaitlyn tweeted that she was wearing the "chic" version of the Where's Waldo signature red, striped shirt. She even joked that she wore that sweater [in case] Katie needed to find" her. 

Miu Miu Embroidered Logo Striped Jumper

This striped sweater from the episode is red, white, and cute. The back of the sweater says "Miu Miu Club" in script.

$990
Farfetch

Skirt Star Women's Long Sleeve Red & White Striped Shirt

This is an affordable interpretation of the Waldo-inspired top from the episode.

$23
Etsy

Zecmos Long Sleeve T Shirt Women Striped

Here's another option that's light on the wallet and it has that fast Amazon Prime shipping.

$16
Amazon

In case you missed the fashion details from The Bachelorette Season 17 episode 2, check out those styles here.

Trending Stories

1

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence on Britney’s Conservatorship Hearing

2
Exclusive

Why Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Split Is "Heartbreaking"

3

Britney Spears' Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Defends Her Family

4

Christina Aguilera Slams "Demeaning" Treatment of Britney Spears

5

Inside Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi & Adam Demos' Real-Life Romance