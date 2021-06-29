NeNe Leakes Shares Husband Gregg Has Undergone Surgery After His Cancer Returned

Gregg Leakes's cancer has returned, according to his wife NeNe Leakes.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum opened up about her husband's health during an Instagram Live with The Jasmine Brand on Monday, June 28. NeNe told the host that Gregg, who was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2018, was currently in the hospital after recently undergoing surgery.
"He's been in the hospital, tomorrow will be a week," the reality TV personality shared, adding, "I'm sure he'll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery."
The former Bravo star explained that Gregg has "had this surgery before." She declined to offer more details, and instead asked her fans and followers to send their love and support to her husband.
"This is the first time I'm saying something about it," NeNe noted. "I'd love everybody to pray for Gregg...pray for his strength...and pray for me, too."
During the Instagram Live, NeNe also opened up about the toll this has taken on her husband.
"It's difficult," she shared, per People. "He's super small. If you've ever been around somebody who's had cancer before, he's different. He's different."
Back in June 2018, NeNe first disclosed that Gregg was battling cancer. At the time, she posted a photo of the real estate developer at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, captioning her Instagram, "Our New Normal and the fight begins #f--kcancer."
Months later, she revealed Gregg was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer on the season 11 premiere of RHOA.
"We just weren't prepared to hear that," NeNe said in November 2018, later adding, "It's a very hard role to take care of someone. I feel like, if I crumble, then Gregg and Brentt—it's going to be over. I just feel like I have to be the strong voice."
She continued, "I put on a brave face, but I have my moments in my bedroom, usually alone. I've had many moments in my car. If my car could talk it'd be like, 'This bitch cries too much.'"
Gregg also talked about his diagnosis on the long-running series and recalled the "scariest part" about his situation.
"I guess the scariest part about all of this is when we got to the hospital and the doctor saying that, 'We need to do surgery on you tonight or you ain't going to make it,'" Gregg detailed. "I went over and prayed to God and I told Him, 'If it's time, let's go.' I don't fear death, I don't want to go. If my work is finished here, take care of them, let's go.'"
He told his doctor to give his wife a letter he wrote in the event he didn't survive.
"Writing that note was the hardest thing I ever did in my life," he explained, tearing up. "But, you never know what's in you until you're at that door. I never thought I had it in me—to fight cancer. Now, I'm going to beat cancer's ass."
In May 2019, NeNe announced Gregg was cancer-free, writing in part, "Look at God! We are over joyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg's Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It.....WE ARE CANCER FREE!!!"