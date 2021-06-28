Jana Kramer Defends Close Friend Jamie Lynn Spears From "Awful" Treatment on Social Media

Jana Kramer is standing by Jamie Lynn Spears amid Britney Spears' highly-publicized conservatorship battle.
On the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, the host said she wanted to speak about Britney's testimony because it's "in the news."
"I feel bad even talking about because… I just want people to leave her alone," Jana admitted during the June 27 episode. "I do just feel bad, because I'm friends with her sister, Jamie Lynn," noting that Britney's 30-year-old sister so-wrote Jana's 2015 song "I Got the Boy."
"I texted Jamie when I heard all this stuff in the media and it just, I basically just said like, 'I'm praying for you and your family. I know we don't know the full truth of anything, and so just know that I'm here as a friend supporting you, caring about you, praying for you,'" Jana, 37, recalled.
"And she wrote back a sweet message, and I'm like, ‘Girl, you don't need to say anything. You don't need to explain nothing to me,'" the One Tree Hill star continued. "I'm just literally saying we don't know. Your family, that is y'all's business."
She expressed concern for Jamie Lynn and defended her against online hate, as Britney's fans criticize her family for placing her under a conservatorship 13 years ago.
Jana went on, "Unfortunately, I can't even imagine being in that situation and the things, like, they're being so awful to even Jamie Lynn, and it's just like there's a lot that we probably don't know."
She reiterated that she feels conflicted when speaking about Britney on her podcast and acknowledged that she doesn't have any inside info, saying, "My friendship with Jamie, I would never ever dare to even ask, and that's not my business. That's why I'm like, I feel bad talking about her sister, because we're friends."
Earlier in the day, Jamie Lynn broke her silence on Britney's testimony from last week, during which the pop star called her conservatorship "stupid" and "abusive."
As Jamie Lynn said in a video on her Instagram Story, "The only reason I haven't before is because I felt like until my sister is able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn't my place or it wasn't the right thing to do. Now that she has very clearly spoken and said what she needed, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say."
The Zoey 101 star explained that she has always "loved, adored and supported" Britney and is "only concerned about her happiness," no matter what she chooses to do with her life and career.
Yet, during her testimony, Britney said she wanted to take legal action against her family. Her father, Jamie Spears, remains co-conservator of her estate, overseeing her career.
"I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you," she told the judge at the hearing, where E! News was present. "I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, is not good for my heart. I've been so angry and I cry every day, it concerns me, I'm told I'm not allowed to expose the people who did this to me."
The "Baby One More Time" singer later said there's lies being spread about her that she wants to address. "Even my family, they do interviews to anyone they want on news stations, my own family doing interviews, and talking about the situation and making me feel so stupid. And I can't say one thing," she continued.
As for her father, his lawyer read a statement on his behalf in court, saying in part that he is "sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain."
Her mom, Lynne Spears, was "very concerned" about Britney after the public court hearing, according to Lynne's attorney.