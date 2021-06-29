Lance Bass Shares His 7 Favorite Finds From Pride Month

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Pride Month is here and Lance Bass is ready to support.
As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, the 'N Sync member and husband Michael Turchin are preparing to expand their family with a set of twins via surrogate. But before becoming a parent to both a boy and girl, Lance is hoping Americans can come together and make a difference for a community he loves so much.
"My advice to those looking to show their support for Pride Month is to remember to keep the mindset all year round and be an ally," he shared with E! News. "Visit more LGBTQ+ businesses and help spread awareness about issues within the community."
To help get fans started, Lance shared some of his favorite companies making a difference all year long. From Lasso Pride socks to kind hoodies, shopping has never been more fun and rewarding.
Rocco's Paradise x Lasso Performance Compression Socks
In partnership with Lance and Rocco's WeHo, Lasso we will be donating 5% of proceeds of their Pride socks to the onePULSE Foundation to support Pride month and the LGBTQ+ community. "What I love most about the Lasso pride socks is that they alleviate pain in my legs and help circulation," Lance shared. "My feet bother me so much when I stand a lot and these socks have made the pain go away!"
Candy Pop Popcorn Party Pack
Lance raves about Candy Pop popcorn that supports Pride Month and the Ryan Seacrest Foundation all year long. Snickers, Twix and M&Ms just got even tastier thanks to this snack.
The Guncle
Written by Steven Rowley, this warm and deeply funny novel tells the story of a once-famous gay sitcom star whose unexpected family tragedy leaves him with his niece and nephew for the summer. As Oprah Daily described it, the book is a "laugh-out-loud heartwarmer."
SodaStream Rainbow Story Special Edition Sparkling Water Maker
"Be sure to try this at home and get your limited edition SodaStream that you can actually draw on!" Lance wrote on Instagram after partnering with SodaStream. "I want to see them all looking like rainbows, people!" 10% of the proceeds will go to ILGA World.
Guess Rainbow Rhinestone Multifunction Watch
To help support and create awareness for The Trevor Project, GUESS Watches has designed a rainbow-themed timepiece collection inclusive of five colorful watches, as a tribute to the LGBTQ flag. This year, GUESS Watches will donate $25,000 to organization.
Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum
Described as an unconventional yet harmonious clash of fresh floral and calming smooth notes celebrating self-acceptance and originality, Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum receives positive reviews from Lance.
Phluid Project Be Kind Hoodie
Promote good vibes this summer with the grey and rainbow Be Kind hoodie by The Phluid Project! Proceeds from sales support The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, a nonprofit protecting and defending the human rights of Black transgender people.
