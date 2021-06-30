The New Faces of Pride: Ariana DeBose Shares Why She's Poured Her Whole Heart Into Her New Initiative

Watch : Miley Cyrus' Peacock Pride Concert Is Almost Here!

With the world slowly beginning to come out on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic, this Pride season is one of tremendous celebration. And yet, the spirit of a movement itself born out of a protest lives on. As the month of June comes to a close and International Pride Day nears, E! News has asked some of Hollywood's newest generation of LGBTQ+ stars to share what Pride means to them in 2021.

Welcome to The New Faces of Pride.

Ariana DeBose would like you to wear her heart on your sleeve. More than six months into helming the Unruly Hearts Initiative—founded with The Prom costar Jo Ellen Pellman—they've teamed with Coloring Broadway to release what she called "this super cute" $15 enamel pin with all profits going to the Trevor Project.

That's on top of the $150,000 they've already raised for the nonprofit focused on suicide prevention efforts and their other partners: Point Foundation, a scholarship fund for LGBTQ+ youth and Covenant House, which helps young kids overcome homelessness.