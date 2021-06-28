BET AwardsBritney SpearsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

June 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Glow Recipe, Tatcha, True Botanicals & More

From nourishing face oils to hair essentials and glow-inducing makeup, we rounded up all the new beauty products you definitely need to try!

By Emily Spain Jun 28, 2021 5:30 PMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

June gave us some pretty game-changing beauty products!

If your current makeup and skincare routines feel incomplete or aren't sparking joy anymore, this is your sign to treat yourself to some new products! From summery eyeshadows and transformative eye creams to nourishing hair products and skincare worth the splurge, we rounded the best new beauty products that will help you revamp your routine on any budget. 

See below for our favorite beauty launches this month! 

9 Luxury Beauty Brands You Can Buy on Amazon

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Hyaluronic Clay Pore-Tight Facial Mask

This non-drying clay mask is packed with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic-infused clay, BHA, PHA and watermelon enzymes to help reveal smoother, hydrated skin. It also aides in unclogging pores and brightening skin.

$40
Sephora

Carbon Star Face Oil

We are firm believers in the power of using facial oils and really love Pai's Carbon Star overnight facial oil. It features acne-fighting ingredients like black cumin seed oil and vegetable charcoal to help detox and balance blemish-prone skin. We love how soft it makes our skin feel, and waking up in the morning to clearer skin is always a bonus!

$59
Pai Skincare

CHI x Barbie Malibu 1'' Titanium Flat Iron

Have you seen a cuter flat iron? This powerful hair tool has titanium plates to make straightening your hair less of an arm workout, providing a smooth glide with every pass. We love how it not only features our favorite beauty icon, Malibu Barbie, but how it leaves our hair looking shiny and sleek.

$100
Ulta

Peach Slices Acne Exfoliating Toner

If you're obsessed with Peach Slice's life-changing acne patches like we are, you will love the brand's new skincare line! Packed with ingredients to give acne the boot once and for all, the FDA-approved 3-step acne system definitely gets our stamp of approval. We love this toner because you can notice an overnight difference in your skin's texture when using it thanks to its 2% salicylic acid formula, plus antioxidant-rich acerola and refreshing cucumber.

$11
Peach & Lily

Bread Beauty Supply Elastic Bounce Leave-in Conditioning Styler Hair Cream

This light berry popsicle-scented cream acts as multipurpose styler to help condition and repair wavy, curly and coily hair. It works to deliver soft curl definition and shine, too!

$28
Sephora

Dermalogica Smart Response Serum

A serum that reads your skin's mind? Sounds like a dream, but Dermalogica's newest innovation does just that! With Smart Response Technology, this serum reads the skin's micro signals and responds with what your skin needs most at the moment. Packed with four smart actives, it will hydrate, brighten, soothe and firm skin. We definitely noticed a difference in our skin's texture and hydration levels within the first few days of using it!

$135
Ulta

Citrus Eyeshadow Trio

Not only does Halsey know how to create chart-topping hits, but her makeup line is equally genius! Besides her must-have highlighters, we can't get enough of her brand's shadowsticks. These insanely pigmented eyeshadows are easy to apply and they stay on all day, which we appreciate in the summer months. 

$63
$49
about-face

Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream

True Botanicals answered our prayers and gave us the eye cream we've been waiting for! Packed with resurrection plant, tree bark, turmeric, coffee and licorice extracts, this eye cream delivers hydration deep into the skin to help reduce the appearance of dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles. We've only been using this cream for a week and can already see our dark circles fading away.

$78
True Botanicals

Elaluz Clean Deodorant

Give your underarms some help during the summer months with this eucalyptus rose-scented deodorant! It offers a blend of antioxidant-rich coconut oil and naturally  antibacterial sage oil to prevent odor and glides on clear. Plus, it's free of aluminum and baking soda.

$14
Revolve

Mineralist Rosewood Eyeshadow Palette

If you want to look like you just got back from a weeklong tropical vacation, try BareMinerals latest palette. It features warm pink, rose and peach shades to give your eyes a sunkissed glow.

$32
BareMinerals

Classic Lotion SPF 30

We can't talk about summer beauty without sunscreen! Vacation's reef-friendly sunscreen includes high-performing broad spectrum SPF 30 to protect your skin from harsh rays. Not to mention, it features a nostalgic blend of notes like coconut, banana, pool water, pool toy and swimsuit lycra to get you in the summer mood.

$20
Vacation

Super Seed Curl Defining Crème

Give your curls some TLC with Playa's new curl defining creme! Made with murumuru seed butter, plus chia and flax seed gels, the nourishing formula helps deliver definition and hold, without flaky residue.

$28
Playa Beauty

The Essence

If an essence isn't part of your skincare routine, this is your sign to start! Tatcha's Essence features a proprietary fermented complex of superfoods like rice, algae and green tea to resurface, soften and plump skin.

$105
Tatcha

Pacifica Vegan Collagen Fluffy Lash Thickening & Lengthening Mascara

Made with hydrating vegan collagen and plant-based fibers, this mascara will help you achieve fuller, fluffier lashes without irritating your eyes. 

$16
Ulta

Eva Nyc Mane Magic 10-In-1 Split End Mender

Kiss your split ends goodbye with this 10-in-1 hair savior! Packed with ingredients like Argan oil and plant protein, this split end mender will help make hair shinier, healthier and stronger.

$14
Ulta

Missed out on May's beauty launches? Check out our faves here.

