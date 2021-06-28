Britney SpearsJennifer AnistonDrake BellShop E!VideosPhotos

Kim Kardashian Takes Rome: Inside Her Italian Summer Getaway

By Brett Malec Jun 28, 2021 5:24 PMTags
Kim Kardashian is enjoying a Roman holiday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star arrived in the Italian capitol on Sunday, June 27 for a little summer getaway with BFF Tracy Romulus. After touching down in Rome, Kim met up with her glam squad besties, longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hairdresser Chris Appleton, for some sighting around the city's historic sights.

"They headed straight for the Colosseum to do some sightseeing," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They had a private guided tour and walked around the grounds taking in the sights and learning all of the history. They were inside the grounds of the Colosseum for about an hour. They took photos and went into multiple areas making sure not to miss anything."

Kim, who is in town few several days because of work commitments, per the source, shared multiple photos from the tour on her IG stories, as did Mario and Chris.

"OG's back together in Rome," Chris shared on IG.

