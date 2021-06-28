Twitch Streamer Mikey Perk Asks for Help to Find Missing Daughter Sarah

Twitch streamer Mikey Perk is pleading with the public to help find his missing daughter Sarah Nicole Perkins.

According to Carlisle Police Department, Sarah was last seen at her residence on June 25 at 9 p.m. local time and was last spoken to at 11:30 p.m. that night.

While further details surrounding her disappearance remain limited, Police Chief Will Rogers told E! News on June 28 that "we're still investigating and we're still following leads. It's still an active investigation at this point."

In a new video on social media, Sarah's father admitted there were no major updates on his daughter's disappearance. But thanks to the hashtag #FindSarah, more and more leads are being followed up with in and around Ohio.

"My mental health is not so great," Mikey shared. "This whole thing is crazy. I never thought this would be happening to me. You see this kind of stuff happening on TV and it's like, how is this happening? Why?"