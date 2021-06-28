Freida Pinto Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Cory Tran

Freida Pinto is an actress, a producer and soon she'll be taking on a new role: mom!

The 36-year-old star is expecting her first child with her photographer fiancé Cory Tran. The parents-to-be announced the happy news by sharing photos of themselves cradling Pinto's baby bump to Instagram on Monday, June 28. Hinting at the little one's due date, they wrote, "Baby Tran, coming this Fall!"

The announcement comes almost two years after the couple announced their engagement in November 2019.

"It all makes sense now," Pinto wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart."