Courtney Love Accuses Olivia Rodrigo of Copying Hole Album Cover...and Wants Her Flowers

Celebrity feud alert: Courtney Love vs...Olivia Rodrigo?

The 56-year-old grunge rocker and wife of the late Kurt Cobain is accusing the 18-year-old "drivers license" singer and former Disney Channel star of copying, without giving credit, the cover of her band Hole's 1994 album Live Through This in a promotional photo for the teen's upcoming SOUR Prom concert film. Both images feature a prom queen wearing a tiara and streaked mascara and holding a bouquet of flowers.

"Spot the difference! #twinning! @oliviarodrigo," Courtney wrote on Instagram on Thursday, June 24, alongside a photo of Olivia's promo, which the teen shared on her own page a day earlier.

Olivia responded, "Love u and live through this sooooo much." Courtney then replied, "Olivia - you're welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note [winking face emoji]."

The Hole album cover was shot by photographer Ellen von Unwerth, who told Another magazine in 2019 that Courtney "had the idea of re-enacting the scene of the [1976] movie Carrie, which I loved, too."