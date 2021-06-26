Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Buy a House Together 1 Year After Getting Engaged

Watch : Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Cutest Moments

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz just took another major step in their relationship.

No, not that one. David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's eldest son, 22, is not a married man just yet. But he and his fiancée recently bought a house, as they celebrate the one-year anniversary of the day the two got engaged!

E! News has learned that the engaged couple jointly purchased a mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. for more than $10 million. The more than 7,000 square-foot residence is located not far from where his family lived several years ago when David played for the Los Angeles Galaxy. According to real estate records, the property was built just last year and contains five bedrooms, a luxury kitchen, a pool, spa, a wine cellar and other amenities. It also boasts sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills and Los Angeles.

Compass real estate agency's Carl Gambino and Alexander Santaniello were the listing agents. Alexa Kort of Rodeo Realty represented the buyers.

Brooklyn and Nicola, 26, have not commented about the purchase of their new home, which comes almost exactly one year since he proposed to the 26-year-old actress.

"This exact day 1 year ago I asked this gorgeous woman to marry me," he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, June 23. "She makes me a better person everyday and is my best friend. I can't imagine my life without you because you continuously make me laugh and smile x happy 1 year baby."

Nicola replied, "I love you so much baby."