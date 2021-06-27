Below Deck Mediterranean's Katie Flood Teases Drama With Her Interior Team

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

It's never easy being the boss.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Below Deck Mediterranean's Katie Flood, who is the season six chief stewardess, opened up about her interior crew on Lady Michelle, including the drama fans can expect from the new episodes. For those who may've missed it, the season six trailer teased plenty of push back from Katie's team.

Specifically, we saw the chief stew facing off with one of her stewardesses, named Lexi Wilson. In the footage, Katie snapped, "Right now, I'm pissed off with you."

Yet, as Lexi informed Katie in the trailer, she did not care. "I'm like, leaving," she said before noting on the phone, "Hey, mom. I'm quitting this boat."

Although Katie didn't give too much away about the drama, she did acknowledge that, in the yachting industry, "s--t happens," adding, "That's why there's a show about it."

As she continued, the New Zealand yachtie reminded us that the job required people with "different personalities," who have never met, to work together, noting, "It's like, we're still learning about each other, still figuring how to work together. In what world would that ever run completely smoothly?"