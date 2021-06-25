How Miley Cyrus Became One of the Fiercest LGBTQ+ Icons in the World

Watch : 8 Times Miley Cyrus Proved She's an LGBTQ+ Icon

In the words of Miley Cyrus: "We can kiss who we want / We can screw who we want."

At 28 years old, the Grammy-nominated singer has already proved she's one of the world's most powerful LGBTQ+ activists, using her platform and lyrics to advocate for equality and acceptance. We can't stop obsessing over her journey from Hannah Montana star to the out and proud pansexual icon she is today.

To celebrate Pride Month, Miley will perform hit songs from Cher, Madonna, The Pretenders, George Michael, ABBA and more during her Pride special on Peacock, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You. You can stream the entire concert on Friday, June 25, online and on your TV.

As Miley teased on Twitter, "I've got a lot of guests. A lot of #Pride. AND A LOT OF WARDROBE CHANGES." Obviously, it's going to be a massive party in the U.S.A.

As fans are well aware, this isn't her first celebration of the queer community. She came out as pansexual five years ago and has been pushing for equality for years.