The MixtapE! Presents Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Tyler, The Creator and More New Music Musts

Watch : Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn Welcome a Baby Girl

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Ed Sheeran is donning a pink vampire suit and sinking his teeth into the music scene once again.

The British singer—and new dad to Lyra Antarctica—just dropped his first solo single since "Happier" from his 2017 album Divide. The catchy "Bad Habits" and its accompanying music video compare a vampire's thirst with thirsting after a late night hookup, in a video you have to see to believe.

Not to be outdone, TikTok sensation and three-time Grammy nominee Doja Cat released her third studio album with a star-studded lineup of featured artists.

Also coming through with new music this week are Rauw Alejandro, FLETCHER, Bastille, LANY and Tyler, The Creator. What follows are our picks for the best of the best.