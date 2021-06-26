Save up to 65% on Sam Edelman Shoes and Clothing This Weekend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Nordstrom Rack always comes through with the sale prices. This weekend, they're having a flash sale that you cannot pass up. Sam Edelman shoes and clothing are on sale for up to 65% off. Sam Edelman shoes are fashionable, comfortable, and they last forever. So, why not jump on this deal? Your feet will thank you. Trust us on that one. Keep on scrolling to see which items we scooped up this weekend.