Get Oscar-Worthy Hair at Home with Insider Secrets from a Hollywood Hairstylist

Lights, camera, curls!

Ever wondered what it takes to get the likes of Elizabeth Banks, Samuel L. Jackson and Julianne Moore looking picture-perfect? Here's an insider tip: it's all in the hair.

Camille Friend, Hairstylist to the stars, knows a thing or two about transforming your favorite stars onscreen, having worked on blockbusters such as Charlie's Angels, Black Panther, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, and Dreamgirls. We got the inside scoop on how to create standout styles, the best products for the job and what trends to expect to see at the cinema this season.

When it comes to styling hair on-set for superheroes and period pieces, styling differs dramatically to Hollywood hair trends worn by celebs. "Movie hairstyling is based on the time period and on building a specific character as described in the script," says Friend. "In film and TV, we use a lot of wigs, whereas Hollywood hair trends are based in pop culture."