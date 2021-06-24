Get Oscar-Worthy Hair at Home with Insider Secrets from a Hollywood Hairstylist

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Lights, camera, curls!
Ever wondered what it takes to get the likes of Elizabeth Banks, Samuel L. Jackson and Julianne Moore looking picture-perfect? Here's an insider tip: it's all in the hair.
Camille Friend, Hairstylist to the stars, knows a thing or two about transforming your favorite stars onscreen, having worked on blockbusters such as Charlie's Angels, Black Panther, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, and Dreamgirls. We got the inside scoop on how to create standout styles, the best products for the job and what trends to expect to see at the cinema this season.
When it comes to styling hair on-set for superheroes and period pieces, styling differs dramatically to Hollywood hair trends worn by celebs. "Movie hairstyling is based on the time period and on building a specific character as described in the script," says Friend. "In film and TV, we use a lot of wigs, whereas Hollywood hair trends are based in pop culture."
It's refreshing to hear as well that what you see onscreen is a result of creative input from the hairstylists themselves—after all, they are the experts! Friend reveals the on-set styling process is a creative collaboration between the director, actor, and herself. "As the department head for hair, I have creative direction for designing the "hairstory" of the film."
If you've ever watched a Marvel or DC film and wondered what the process was for creating a superhero style, Friend has the process down pat from her years of experience.
"When you begin a superhero movie, you start by creating photoshop looks for your actors. This process gives everyone an idea of what you would like to develop for hairstyling and then your photos go through the approval process. "
"The daily superhero's looks are created with wigs and hairpieces. It takes approximately an hour for hairstyling."
But it's not all capes and bonnets in the hairstylist's day-to-day repertoire. The healthy hair trend is taking over Hollywood (as actors begin to write into their contract ‘no hot tool styling' in order to protect their hair), and Friend is "totally embracing" this no-heat styling process. The Hollywood professional uses the HASK Curl Care Collection to compliment these styles, containing coconut oil, argan oil, and vitamin E oils to moisturise the hair.
"The hair styles in Black Panther were created with "no heat" hairstyling techniques. It is a pivot in your creative styling to learn how to achieve hairstyling without heat."
Defined, unruly, wavy, or bouncy… there's no denying curls look great on camera. Whether it's a wig or the actor's hair, it always needs to be prepped before styling. Another favorite product of Friend's is the HASK Curl Care Intensive Deep Conditioner, used as a mask to hydrate and condition the hair.
And as for high-maintenance celebs? Well, there's still an element of work to be done on their part if they want luscious locks on-camera.
"I'll apply the Intensive Deep Conditioner before the actor leaves the trailer [so] they can sleep with it on and rinse it out in the morning. I also do this when an actor is wearing a wig - I'll apply it before putting the actor's wig on. The conditioner leaves the hair shiny, moisturised and ready for the next day."
Ready for your close up? Whether it's bouncy curls, tousled waves or an extravagant up-do, here's the best products for achieving the Hollywood look at home.
HASK Curl Care Intensive Deep Conditioner
A favorite of Camille Friend, and for notable reasons. Formulated to specifically enhance those wavy or curly styles, it's packed full of nutrients for your hair, including Coconut & Argan Oils, Vitamin E and a Curl Activating Complex for lasting results. These powerful ingredients work together to nourish, de-frizz and deliver a beautifully indulgent conditioning crème, and give your locks some much needed TLC. It's luxury for less!
Thanks to Nature Volume Boost Shampoo with Biotin
If you're searching for that extra oomph to add to your daily style, look no further. The new Volume Boost range from Thanks to Nature has added Biotin and Hydrolyzed What Protein to help repair weak hair, create extra volume and bring back the shine to your shag. It's gentle on hair, and contains Collagen, Vitamin E and Almond Oil, which helps impart ultra-light moisture and body. And can we talk about that bottle?!
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Dry Shampoo
Want your cinematic style to last beyond the main event and on to the after-party? Give it a freshen up with a misting of this divine dry shampoo. Scented with the signature ‘Bum Bum Cream' (aka Cheirosa '62) fragrance, this heavenly concoction not only smells like a dry, but works to refresh and re-'zhuzh' your locks to keep the party going. It won't leave a white cast or weigh your hair down either!
Hunter Lab Hair Kit
Get long, strong hair by stepping your washing routine up a notch. Styled hair needs to be taken care of, and this Hunter Lab duo work in tandem to revitalize, strengthen and protect your locks. Gentle enough for everyday use, this shampoo and conditioner set contains silk protein, hemp oil and and native fruit extracts. It also comes luxuriously boxed—great for gifting, or a #TreatYourself moment!
IKOO Thermal Treatment Wrap for Damaged or Colored Hair
Help your colour last longer in-between salon visits and really shine while styling with this thermal hair wrap. A single-use treatment which feels like you're in a day spa, it contains Lavender Oil, Juniper Oil and Basil Extract to repair hair damage and protect colour fading. This nifty all-in-one wrap traps the natural heat emitted by the head, assisting the infusion of essential oils and allowing it to penetrate deeper into the hair's structure.
TRESemmé Pro Pure Damage Protect Shampoo
Give your damaged hair the royal treatment and resurrect it to its former glory—without loading up on nasty chemicals and additives. The Pro Pure range features game-changing products formulated with zero percent sulfates, silicones, parabens and dyes, which will have you stepping out of the shower with healthy, happy hair leaving hair without stripping away essential natural oils.
Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Oil Everyday Gloss
Curls, curls, curls… if you got ‘em, make ‘em pop! This wonder-oil has a use of every stage of your hair routine; whether it be applying before blow-drying, running through your curls as a leave-in conditioning oil, or using it to tame frizz and fly-aways, this does it all. Enriched with Kakadu plum for added nourishment and shine, the bottle also looks outrageously chic sitting on your vanity.
My Soda Refillable Smooth Shampoo & Conditioner
Waste reduction and fantastic waves? We love it. This quality, plant-based formula is designed to reduce plastic waste by 80% with its clever, refillable packs. Infused with Organic Aloe Vero, Rosehip Oil and Coconut Oil, this vegan-friendly set will smooth and nourish the most unruly of hair. Did we mention it smells like a tropical getaway?
Want more hair-spiration? Head to our Shop with E! section for all the latest in hair, beauty and home living!