15 Fixes for Beauty Problems Everyone Has but No One Talks About

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's nice to get beauty advice from a friend, but what about those problems that no one talks about? Is it a usual occurrence for you to get makeup on your clothes before you leave the house? It has happened to the best of us. Do you struggle to remove deodorant stains from clothes? Unfortunately, that's a common one too. Do you have heels you've been avoiding because you don't want blisters? You're not the only one. Do you sweat your makeup off pretty easily? There's a way to prevent that. Are you tired of editing your shiny forehead out of photos? There's a product to remove the oil in person (before snapping pics) that won't mess up your makeup.
Oh, and it's summer now, which means that chafing is all too real, especially for the inner thighs, underneath your boobs, or under your arms. What about butt sweat or butt acne? Yeah, those things happen. There are so many problems like these that we all have, but some of us don't love talking about. If these issues sound relatable, then keep on scrolling to find out about products that really work.
The Problem- Getting Makeup on Your Clothes; The Fix- Makeup Protector Hood
You could get dressed and then put on your makeup, taking the risk that it will end up on your outfit. Or you can do your makeup before putting clothes on, taking the risk that you'll get makeup on your clothes when you put on a top or a dress. Neither strategy is ideal which is why you need a makeup protector hood. Yes, it looks pretty silly, but it's such a cool hack. Put on your makeup as per usual. Then, put on the makeup hood before you pull a sweater over your head. Once you're dressed, unzip the hood, and you've successfully avoided getting makeup on your clothes.
And, if you are someone who applies makeup down the neck and into the chest, this makeup hood covers that area too.
The Problem- Skin Chafing; The Fix- Body Glide for Her Anti Chafe Balm
Let's be honest: chafing happens. We've all been there: from our thighs rubbing together to boobs chafing in a sports bra, chafing is a real struggle, especially in the warm weather or during physical activity. You need this balm in your life. Before you get dressed, apply it anywhere your skin is sensitive to rubbing, like the inner thighs, around your chest, your underarms. This product has more than 11,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and it's just $8.
The Problem- Irritation From Chafing; The Fix- Monistat Care Chafing Relief Powder Gel
If you forget to apply the Body Glide for Her Anti Chafe Balm, you could end up with chafed and incredibly irritated skin, but don't worry because there's a solution for that too. The Monistat Care Chafing Relief Powder Gel works wonders. It has the relief of a powder with the mess-free ease of a gel; i.e. it's the perfect hybrid product. Just ask the 10,000+ people who left 5-star reviews on Amazon.
The Problem- Ingrown Hairs & Razor Bumps; The Fix- Completely Bare Bikini Bump Blaster Pads
Razor bumps are the worst. And you can include ingrown hairs to the list of post-shaving problems. These pre-soaked pads are a miracle worker though. They smooth your skin, get rid of the bumps and ingrown hairs, and unlike other similar products, these don't sting or cause additional irritation. These are also great to have on hand after waxing. Those post-bikini wax ingrown hairs are no joke.
The Problem- Deodorant on Your Clothes; The Fix- Hollywood Fashion Secrets Deodorant Removing Sponge
We've all been there: you have the perfect outfit on, you're feeling good, and then you look down to see deodorant marks on your clothes. The easiest way to remove deodorant stains is with a special sponge. Just rub the (dry) sponge over the residue and you'll be stain-free in no time. This a definite must-pack for special events and trips.
The Problem- Getting Makeup in Your Hair; The Fix- No Crease Hair Clips
Don't worry about getting foundation in your hair if you pull it back with these clips. Yes, you probably have other hair clips already, but these are no-crease hair clips. You can hold your strands back during makeup application. These don't leave any marks behind, so you won't have to touch up your style after.
If you like to clip your hair after curling it to set it for a little longer, use a couple of these to hold your hair in place.
The Problem- Blisters on Your Feet; The Fix- BodyGlide Foot Anti Blister Balm
If you have cute shoes just sitting in your closet that you're afraid to wear, you're not the only one, but that needs to stop. Don't let your fear of hurting your feet prevent you from wearing adorable footwear. Apply this balm before putting on shoes to help prevent blisters and raw skin that's caused by your shoes rubbing against your feet. You can put this balm on the back of your ankle, the heel, the ball of your foot, sole, instep, and toes. It also softens skin and minimizes inflammation.
Brad Goreski included the BodyGlide Foot Anti Blister Balm in his recent list of favorite internet-famous finds and more than 4,600 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
The Problem: Sweating Your Makeup Off; The Fix: Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
No matter what the weather is like, sweat happens. And, unfortunately, that can mess up your makeup. That's why you need to finish your makeup application with a few spritzes of Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray. It keeps your makeup in place for up 16 hours. Its formula actually lowers your makeup's temperature to lock your look in place. If you want smudge-proof, transfer-proof makeup that looks amazing, you need to use this every single time you get ready.
The Problem- An Oily Face; The Fix: Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller
When your skin gets oily, you want to blot, but sometimes that messes up your makeup. You also need to throw each blotting sheet away when you use it, which can add up to a pretty penny if you're always dabbing your shiny forehead. The Revlon Volcanic Face Roller is amazing. E! shoppers know how much we adore this. Oh and it has 10,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
It's reusable and it is just so simple to use. Simply roll over any greasy areas and you'll be shine-free. If you really want to see how good this product is, just roll one side of your face at first so you can compare and contrast it with the other. You will absolutely see the difference.
The Problem- Butt Sweat; The Fix: Lady Anti Monkey Butt
The phrase "swamp ass" is just as gross as the occurrence itself, but, it happens to all of us.... whether we want to admit it or not. Thankfully, there's a solution. Just put this powder on before you get dressed to reduce sweating, prevent chaffing, and soothe skin irritations.
One Amazon customer raved, "It's necessary. If I could fill a tub with this and roll around in it every morning from March—October in Texas I would! Between the heat, the humidity, and exercise you can get VERY funky and this powder stops it before it happens. If you need a product to keep you fresh and dry for hours, this will do it. You'll thank yourself later when you aren't plagued with swamp a$$."
Another shopper said, "Get a swamp-butt after sitting in your fake leather desk chair all day? Never again. This powder is AMAZING and smells so nice. I can tell a huge difference on days I forget to put it on after my shower or before bicycling. This is now a must-have essential part of my daily routine. Recommended to all the ladies! 10/10."
The Problem- Butt Acne; The Fix- BellamiLuxx Butt Acne Clearing Lotion
This is another one of those skin issues that no one talks about, however, butt acne, aka "buttne," is definitely a thing. This cream is what you need to clear up butt acne and inflammation. It's antibacterial, moisturizing, and repairing. Once you clear that skin up, you can keep applying this lotion as a preventative treatment.
Some Amazon customers say this is a "miracle product." One elaborated, "I will break out from wearing workout leggings for too long. Or tight clothing in general! I recently moved to a beach city and I am constantly wearing a bathing suit, I've been SO self conscious about my butt that some days I wouldn't even want to go to the beach or wear my super cute bikinis because of my butt breakouts, so I would wear my more covered bathing suits. This has been a saving grace."
Another shared, "I am truly satisfied with how this product works on Butt acne. I am 51 and have always said, 'Better there then on my face' but seriously who wants this at 51. I have been overjoyed with the results."
The Problem- Skin Redness; The Fix- Dr Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment
When your face gets red, you just want a quick fix. Unfortunately, skin redness often results from irritation. This could mean that your skin is super sensitive to products; i.e. whatever you apply might make the redness even worse. The Dr Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment is not one of those products. It's truly miraculous. It gets the job done, has great coverage, and it's lightweight. It even has SPF in the formula. Say goodbye to redness in an INSTANT when you apply this cream.
The Problem- Dry Feet; The Fix- Baby Foot - Original Foot Peel Exfoliator
If you are bothered by your dry, cracked feet or if you just want them to be baby soft, you need to try this product out to completely restore your feet. Just put your feet in these plastic booties for about another and a couple days later your feet will start peeling. It sounds super gross, but you'll end up with baby-soft feet, as the name suggests. If you're intrigued, or if you just need more convincing, check out our ode to Baby Foot. You won't regret this purchase.
The Problem- Grown-Out Roots; The Fix- L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Gray Concealer Spray
If you're in between hair appointments, but you still want your color to look its best, the L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Gray Concealer Spray is so clutch to have on hand. You use concealer on your face, why not use the equivalent for your hair? There's no residue left behind and there's zero need to worry about sweat or water making the color run. This product has 25,000+ 5-star reviews from happy Amazon customers.
Problem: Tangled Hair; Fix: Pureology Color Fanatic Leave-in Conditioner Hair Treatment Detangling Spray
We all get tangles from time to time, especially those of us with long and/or textured hair. Don't hurt your hair or cut out the knots. Just spray this in and brushing your hair will be so much easier than detangling your hair has been in the past. Pro tip: if you have to get an up-do as a bridesmaid for your friend's wedding, this spray is a godsend at the end of the night after you pull out a million bobby pins. It's safe on color-treated hair and it actually has 21+ benefits aside from detangling your tresses.
