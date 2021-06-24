Britney Spears Feels "Relieved" and "Hopeful" for Change After Conservatorship Testimony

Britney Spears is "hopeful" real change will take place following her candid testimony at the conservatorship hearing.
The pop star spoke to a superior court judge on Wednesday, June 23, and a source close to her exclusively tells E! News, "Britney is very happy and relieved that she was finally able to get so much off her chest and be heard... She was very excited to have her truth be out and not feel like she has to hide it anymore."
"She feels it went well and is hopeful there will be a change," the insider continues, adding the 39-year-old mother of two "has support from her mom who is trying to help her."
The source shares Britney is waiting on her attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, to file paperwork requesting the conservatorship's termination. In the meantime, Britney is looking into conservatorships as "she only recently gained access to be able to do online research," according to the insider.
"Now that this is over, she has left on vacation with Sam [Asghari]," the source continues. "She was looking forward to getting away for a while."
The insider says Britney and Sam's relationship is "good," noting that the model and fitness enthusiast is a "supportive" boyfriend.
As the "Womanizer" singer noted in her testimony, she wants to make their relationship the "real deal" but she stated, "I was told, right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby."
The pop star also said, "I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant."
The source reiterates her desire to potentially marry Sam, saying, "Britney would love to move the relationship forward, but it's never been something they could actually make happen... The situation is complicated because of her restrictions."
In her testimony, Britney accused her father of enjoying the alleged control he was able to exert over her life. "The control he had over someone as powerful as me, as he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000 percent. He loved it," she testified, according to a transcript of her statement published by Variety. "I packed my bags and went to that place. I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking."
She also claimed she wasn't allowed to "see my kids or my boyfriend."
Jamie's attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen, issued a statement on his behalf following Britney's impassioned speech. "Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain," the statement read. "Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."