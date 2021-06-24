Britney SpearsJennifer AnistonDrake BellShop E!VideosPhotos

12 Functional Work Bags That Will Elevate Your Office Style Game

Ready to bid farewell to your home office? These work bags will help you carry all of your workday must-haves.

By Emily Spain Jun 24, 2021 7:47 PM
Headed back to the office?

In addition to finding new office-approved pieces to help you transition from your at-home workspace, you're going to need a chic bag to help you carry your laptop, beauty essentials, snacks and other office necessities. We rounded 12 bags from places like Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Cuyana and more that will help you go to and from the office with ease and in style.

Scroll below for our picks!

Dreubea Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag

If the $12 price tag doesn't motivate you to add this tote to your cart ASAP, just check out some of the 21,100+ 5-Star reviews on Amazon. Plus, there are so many colors to choose from.

$12
Amazon

Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote

Available in five neutral tones, plus a fiery coral shade, you can't go wrong with this iconic bag from Longchamp! It has tons of space and features a water-resistant finish, so your belongings won't get soaked on your rainy day commute.

$145
Nordstrom

Monstina Laptop Tote Bag

We love this tote because it's chic, has a bunch of pockets and has the ability to charge your phone and electronics on the go. The bag does it all!

$22
Amazon

Classic Tote Bag

If you're stressed about going back to the office, look no further than Stoney Clover Lane to help you get organized. Their Classic Tote Bag will hold your laptop and other must-haves. It also features a removable adjustable strap and water-resistant nylon. As for keeping the inside of the tote even more organized, check out their incredibly cute customizable pouches!

$158
Stoney Clover Lane

Isa Tote Bag

With a magnetic closure, you can rest assured that your belongings will stay put in this versatile bag.

$158
Anthropologie

Béis Carry-All Quilted Tote

Shay Mitchell knows how to design some pretty chic bags! This one by Béis, her travel essentials brand, offers plenty of room for holding your laptop, tablet and office beauty essentials.

$78
Nordstrom

Kit Tote Bag

Add a little flower power to your work fit! The Kit Tote Bag features a spacious design to help you transport your must-haves.

$86
$60
Anthropologie

Jenny Slouchy Tote Bag

Available in white and three other pastel hues, this slouchy tote is one of Anthropologie's bestselling bags. Not to mention, it's made with sustainable, recycled materials.

$98
Amazon

Ecosusi Laptop Tote

With three layers of pockets, one that protects and fits a 15.6" laptop, the Ecosusi Laptop Tote is a great option for those who have to transport their electronics back and forth to the office.

$57
$53
Amazon

Classic Structured Leather Tote

Available in 15 chic color combinations, this leather tote by Cuyana is loved by so many for so many reasons. First of all, it's made from Italian leather in a woman-owned factory in Turkey, plus the bag has plenty of space and the design is timeless.

$195
Cuyana

Beck Medium Leather Tote

Beck's classic pebble leather bags also have a cult-following! The spacious bags will hold everything you need to leave your house with ease during the workweek.

$399
Lilla P

Ella Patent Tote Bag

You can't go wrong with this classic Tory Burch tote! It has a roomy interior to fit your tech and beauty must-haves, so you'll feel cool, calm and collected when you're back in the office.

$198
Tory Burch

Felt Bag Organizer Insert

Last but not least, this bag organizer insert will make it easy to find whatever you're looking for in your spacious work bag. It has built-in pockets that will fit essentials of every shape and size. Plus, it's compatible with almost any tote!

$15
Amazon

If you're also in need of a gym bag upgrade, we rounded up some options here.

