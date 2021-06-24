The Truth About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Funding After Royal Exit

"The Duke's comments during the Oprah interview were in reference to the first quarter of the fiscal reporting period in the U.K., which starts annually in April," the rep said. "This is the same date that the ‘transitional year' of the Sandringham agreement began and is aligned with the timeline that Clarence House referenced."

The financial records also revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan made a $3.3. million rent payment for Frogmore Cottage—the home where they resided with 2-year-son Archie—in September 2020. Although the payment was made long after the pair relocated to California in March 2020, the residence reportedly remains licensed to the couple until March 31, 2022.