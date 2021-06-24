Erika Jayne Shares Her Truth About Divorcing Tom Girardi After Being "Pushed" Out

Watch : Erika Jayne Believes Tom Girardi Was Unfaithful Before Their Split

Erika Jayne is getting real about her split from Tom Girardi.

During the Wednesday, June 23 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the 49-year-old TV personality opened up to her co-stars about deciding to move on from her marriage of 21 years. The initial discussion came during a group meal at Sutton Stracke's party and followed conversations about the topic that first began in last week's installment.

"Let's discuss the elephant in the room," Erika said in the new episode. "So, my life drastically changed this week. I let go of my Lamborghini. I let go of my 16,000-square-foot home. I let go of my marriage. I let go of everything."

The singer further explained to the camera that she made the difficult choice to leave the marriage because she had felt "pushed" out of the partnership.

"I literally made a decision that I had to," she shared. "I left because he pushed me further and further out. The conversations that I used to have were now reduced down to a sentence or two. I just kept walking around that house, and knowing that this marriage was headed down a really sh--ty path, I had to make a choice to do what was right for me. I couldn't live that way anymore."