Watch the Saturday Night Live Cast Reflect on Making Comedy in a Pandemic

Watch : "SNL" Exclusive: Finally Returning Home

If watching SNL during the pandemic was thrilling, imagine actually doing SNL during the pandemic.

The cast and crew of the iconic comedy show managed to do a whole season, live from Studio 8H, during a global pandemic and a tumultuous presidential election, and that sounds just as crazy as it looked. In a new series called Stories from the Show: A Look Back at SNL Season 46, the cast is shedding some light on what it was like to work on the show this past year, and E! News has a first look above.

Come for a peek behind-the-scenes, stay for Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon barely being able to control their love for each other as they remember the day they got to share a couch once again, after months apart. Aidy can barely express her joy in full sentences! Bowen Yang, Cecily Strong, Alex Moffat and Kenan Thompson also make appearances.

"Coming back and doing the show in spite of how many more obstacles there were, I think was really special," Bowen says.