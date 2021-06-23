7 Easy Wardrobe Updates to Get You Back to the Office in Style

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

For the past year and a half, a lot of us have turned sweatpants into a uniform, realizing that one of the many perks from that work-from-home life is that you can put your Zoom call on "audio only" while wearing a leopard-print robe and an eye mask (or maybe that's just me). Now that the world is opening up, many people are returning to the office, trying to navigate our new "normal." The thought of wearing pants with a zipper every single day can be a daunting thought, especially for those of us who put on some pandemic pounds (or maybe that's just me, again). But, don't worry. Going back into work doesn't mean we have to completely revert to our old ways.

Say it with me people, "hybrid style." There are plenty of styles that are office-approved, but aren't actually a major departure from your just-chilling wardrobe. Case in point, the dress pants/yoga pants combo does exist. And the hybrid way of thinking can go beyond that leap from your couch to the office. There are lots of clothes that work in an office setting that you can dress up or down for other occasions.

When it comes down to it, we are all about the multi-functional wardrobe pieces. Keep on scrolling to check out our suggestions.