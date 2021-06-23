Britney Spears Tells All: The Biggest Bombshells From Her Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears is finally having her voice heard.

The superstar singer addressed a Los Angeles judge remotely on Wednesday, June 23 for the latest hearing on her conservatorship. According to NBC News, the 39-year-old mother of two wants her conservatorship to end.

"I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," Britney told a judge. "In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home…I'm not willing to go to Westlake and be embarrassed by all these paparazzi."

According to NBC News, Britney alleged that she has been subjected to numerous psych evaluations, medications and that she has been traumatized by her father Jamie Spears through his control. She told the court that she didn't speak up publicly because she feared no one would believe her. "After I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy...I'm not OK, " she shared. "I'm not happy, I can't sleep."

Back on April 27, E! News was present for a virtual court hearing when Britney's attorney, Sam Ingham, said the performer would like the judge to set a status hearing in order for her to "address the court directly." Following the request, a judge scheduled a status hearing for today.

Britney was first placed on a conservatorship in 2008. Her father was appointed co-conservator of Britney's estate along with Andrew M. Wallet, with permanent letters of conservatorship being issued in 2009. Andrew resigned from the position in 2019, allowing Bessemer Trust Co. to serve as a co-conservator alongside Jamie.