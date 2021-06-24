KardashiansJennifer AnistonCeleb CouplesShop E!VideosPhotos

Miley Cyrus' Cover of Cher's "Believe" Will Give You Chills

Miley Cyrus sings her heart out during a special rendition of Cher's "Believe" for Peacock concert event, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You. Watch the captivating clip here before June 25.

Watch: Miley Cyrus Will "Stand By You" at Peacock Pride Concert Special

Miley Cyrus "Believes" in everyone. 

The Grammy nominated songstress shared a stunning cover of Cher's hit single "Believe" ahead of the premiere of Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, available on Peacock this Friday, June 25 in honor of Pride Month. In the video posted on June 23, Miley rocks out in a white bedazzled crop top and matching long skirt, screaming, "Happy Pride, everybody!" before bursting into song. 

An ensemble of drag queen performers accompany Miley in a choreographed dance, showing off their similarly sparkling sequin ensembles. Queens Kylie Sonique LoveVenus Ann SerenaIris LefluerRaquel Rea HeartSapphire Mylan and Jaidynn Diore Fierce were among the dancers on-stage.

Other guest stars set to appear Friday include Little Big TownBrothers OsborneOrville Peck and Maren Morris, who duets with Miley for ABBA's "Dancing Queen."

Miley took to Instagram to commemorate the sneak peek at the June 25 streaming event. "Believe, IS IT EVEN A PRIDE SPECIAL IF YOU DONT PLAY @cher?!" Miley wrote on June 23. "THE ANSWER IS NO! #BELIEVE ME THIS SHOW IS GONNA BE EVERYTHING!"

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You BTS Concert Pics

Fans also got a glimpse of behind-the-scenes photos ahead of the big premiere. 

Check out Miley's heart-pounding cover of "Believe" below. We promise you'll get chills.

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You premieres on Friday, June 25 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

