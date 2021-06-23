Khloe Kardashian Spotted for the First Time Since Tristan Thompson Breakup

Khloe Kardashian is keeping her head held high after her latest breakup from Tristan Thompson.
In her first sighting since splitting from the basketball player, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out with 3-year-old daughter True Thompson on Monday, June 21. The mother-daughter duo were photographed in the Los Angeles, where Khloe was spotted without the large diamond ring that has been a wardrobe staple in recent months.
The Good American co-founder has sported the rock on her wedding finger since February, but it seems Khloe has put the accessory away for the time being. Instead, she complimented her all-black athleisure ensemble with a Prada fanny pack, oversized sunglasses and white Nikes.
Khloe's outing with True coincided with the news that she and the Boston Celtics player had split up. On Monday, a source told E! News that Khloe broke up with Tristan "very recently."
"They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired," the insider shared at the time. "Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She's done and says she will not go back."
And though their romantic relationship is over, a source close to the situation told E! News Khloe and Tristan split a "few weeks ago" and continue to see each other as they co-parent True. The insider explained, "Khloe is very levelheaded when it comes to True and the relationship True has with her dad, so she will undoubtedly make every effort to ensure that Tristan and True continue to have the same amounts of time that he's always had with her."
The two successfully co-parented True prior to their reconciliation last October, when Khloe decided to give him a second chance. According to a source, Tristan "bent over backwards to be with her" and Khloe gave in after he "apologized over and over."
"Tristan is committed to doing things differently and not messing up," the insider said at the time. "Khloe is hopeful about their future together and has seen a big change in him."
Khloe herself testified to his efforts in the final part of the KUWTK reunion episode, telling host Andy Cohen, "I know the growth and all the work that he's done, I know all of the help that he's gotten and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently."
Neither Tristan nor Khloe have publicly addressed their split.