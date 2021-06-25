Britney SpearsJennifer AnistonDrake BellShop E!VideosPhotos

Go Inside Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss' "Timeless" Home Transformation

Allison Holker partnered with Pottery Barn to transform the home she shares with Stephen 'tWitch" Boss and their kids. See their new living room, outdoor patio and more.

Knock, knock! Who's ready to see Allison Holker's new space? 

Just in time for summer, the So You Think You Can Dance pro teamed up with Pottery Barn and the brand's Design Crew to transform several rooms in her house. Lucky for fans, she's ready to give a glimpse into the special sanctuary she calls home.

"We transformed the space literally overnight," Allison gushed to E! News. "I am so happy with the results. I am so incredibly grateful for this experience and my family has the perfect space to create lifelong memories and enjoy our home to the fullest."

"Being able to collaborate with the Pottery Barn team of designers was incredible," she added. "They saw the vision I had and helped me bring it to life." 

According to Pottery Barn, Allison designed a space that features an elevated casual feel with functional touches throughout. The neutral tones allow for flow within the open floor plan, creating the feeling of a peaceful retreat within. 

Because dance is a passion of Allison and her husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss, it was important to create a space that could adapt to the family's active lifestyle with movable pieces. "Our home feels timeless," Allison gushed. "It is absolutely stunning and has such an incredible flow to it. It's a peaceful retreat for us to come home to after a long day of work and school."

Now, the question is: What room do you look at first? From the entryway and living room to outdoor patio, there's a whole lot to admire. Fortunately, E! News has a sneak peek including a look at some of the furniture in our gallery below

"I'm looking forward to all the new memories we are going to create," Allison shared. "We have already been eating our dinners outside on our new patio dinner table. It's a great space for us to relax, laugh and share a good meal."

Welcome Home

According to Allison Holker, it was important to create a space that could easily adapt to her family's active lifestyle with movable and multi-functional pieces. From universal cubes to a swivel armchair, the proud mom found just what she was looking for. 

Step Right Up

From the moment guests walk in the entryway, Allison's love for design is put on display. And while some eyes may go straight to the mirror, others will simply want to see more of the space. 

Game Time

With so many kids and friends visiting the home, you need a strong five-piece sectional. Fortunately, Allison found one crafted in America and certified nontoxic. She completed her room with a round coffee table

R&R

You got this mama! In between cooking, cleaning and other parenthood duties, Allison can rest on Pottery Barn's swivel armchair

Job Well Done

Books for all ages fill the shelves in Allison and tWitch's family-friendly home. Perhaps it should be no surprise after Allison nailed home schooling during the coronavirus pandemic. "I never thought of myself as a homeschool teacher but at this time, I've actually really enjoyed it because I love projects," the former Dancing With the Stars pro previously told E! News. "I find it really fun putting activities together." 

Home Sweet Home

After a long day of school work, running errands or perfecting a TikTok, Allison and her family can put their feet up and relax with a white deep seat slipcovered sofa

Cheers to Good Memories

This summer, Allison's family will be hanging out a lot in the backyard. Whether they are eating dinner or playing games, they can do it all at their dining table

Personal Touch

Books, family photos and plants turn this Los Angeles-area house into a home. 

