Botched Tackles Body Dysmorphia and a Heartbreaking Nose Job

Competition gone wrong.
On tonight's episode of Botched on June 22, Dr. Paul Nassif had to tackle the case of a champion wrestler whose nose has been a sore subject for years. Sara, a triplet, first broke her nose at age eight.
"I was always competing with my siblings, and to see my sister getting a whole bunch of attention and me not getting any attention, I think it had a huge impact on my self-esteem," Sara confessed to the camera.
Sara grew up wrestling in the boys' division, and by 2003, brought home the title of National Champion. Yet, an accident during one competition in third grade led to her getting "cross-faced" and breaking her nose. "I didn't care about my appearance until I started using social media to meet people," Sara continued. "I quit wrestling because I resented it since it is what actually caused my nose to be broken."
She finally opted to go under the knife five years prior to consulting with Dr. Nassif—and she found her physician on a billboard. "I know it should have been a red flag," Sara reflected after getting surgery just 24 hours after first meeting the unnamed doc.
Dr. Terry Dubrow joked, "If your plastic surgeon is good, would he be advertising himself on a billboard?"
Sara admitted the surgery was a mistake: "It looked a lot more crooked," she stated. "It was devastating. The surgery did make it worse...I still feel like I have the worst nose in the world."
Sara was so disturbed by her nose that she started seeing a therapist to overcome her body image issues. "Physically, I need my nose to be fixed so I can feel like me," Sara stressed.
Yet, Dr. Nassif voiced his concern over operating on Sara, given her history. "What I'm worried about is, she's very hyper-critical about what she thinks of the nose," Dr. Nassif told the camera. "And with patients like that, no matter what you do with the nose—even if it's a great job—they're not going to be happy."
Dr. Nassif warned Sara that she will always have a crooked septum with one nostril tilting to the right. "The negative thing is, you can improve the straightness but it might not make it perfect," he added, citing her asymmetry.
Dr. Nassif also hoped Sara would seek more help with another diagnosis. "You're hyper-focusing on your nose and this is causing a lot of issues in your life," he told his patient. "Body Dysmorphic Disorder is more of a self-image issue and if you continue and have surgery, sometimes you keep coming back and have more and more procedures but you're never going to be happy."
Despite his hesitations, Dr. Nassif chose to proceed with treating Sara.
"I would still want it to be better," Sara noted before going under the knife.
Dr. Nassif had one last piece of advice for the former wrestler: "You aren't going to be perfectly straight, so understand that and get your expectations to that," Dr. Nassif advised. "You have to make a promise, I hope that the way that you've been feeling and been comparing yourself with the insecurities, that's all going to go away."
Post-surgery, Sara couldn't have been more thrilled with her new nose. "I finally have the nose I should have had," she gushed. "Since I was a kid, I've been wrestling with my nose, but that's a thing of the past."
No more nose "darkening her shine" as even Sara's sister Katie showed her support. "I've always seen her as beautiful and now she finally sees it too," the proud triplet stated.
Sara concluded, "I feel like I'm glowing and I feel like me."
The inspiring episode also showed Deana who was looking to fix her Baywatch boobs, and Keith, who hoped to add to his 1,000 tattoos by removing his nipples.
