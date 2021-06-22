Harry Potter’s Bonnie Wright Reveals Where She Thinks Ginny Weasley Is Today

Watch : "Harry Potter's" Helen McCrory Dead at 52 After Cancer Battle

Harry Potter fans, get ready for a blast from the past—or maybe even a glimpse into a fictional present!

Bonnie Wright revealed her predictions on where her character, Ginny Weasley is today, and the answer is simply spellbinding. The 30-year-old actress shared her thoughts during a recent appearance at the grand re-opening of the Warner Bros. Studio tour in Hollywood, Calif., which will include new Harry Potter-themed activations.



"We know she became a professional Quidditch player," Bonnie shared. "So, she's probably super sporty." Although fans might have predicted that answer, it sounds like Ginny would also be enjoying an enviable lifestyle, too.



"She's probably jet-setting around the world, and the kids would be at Hogwarts and having more freedom," she continued. "I have so much fun making these stories up! I often wonder what their house would look like, where would they be living, and what happens next."