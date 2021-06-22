Inside Ariana Grande's Sweet First Days Filming The Voice

From our pov, Ariana Grande's time on The Voice has started off with a bang bang.
Monday, June 21 marked the beginning of season 21's Blind Auditions, which meant coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and newcomer Ariana were on set, ready to film. And, from what eyewitnesses told E! News, the "positions" singer is fitting in just fine with both the fans and her fellow coaches.
"Ariana was so fun and sweet," one eyewitness shared. "She was interacting with the fans so much and was having the cutest moments on and off camera with the coaches. She was so sweet to anyone who came up to her from the production team, as well. Ariana and Kelly Clarkson were talking selfies. It was so cute."
As for the other coaches? The onlooker revealed that Ariana and Blake "are so funny together." Apparently, per the spectator, since the pop star and the country legend sit next to each other, there are plenty of "cute" and "fun" conversations between them, adding, "She was fitting in so well already."
Another eyewitness expressed a similar sentiment, revealing that the 27-year-old newlywed "seemed excited and interested in how everything worked." Blake, Kelly and John "seemed completely welcoming towards her," even if they did clown on her a couple times, as the second onlooker described it. For the record, roasting banter among the coaches is a staple on the NBC singing competition.
Ariana certainly felt the love as there were lots of Arianators in the crowd. The second eyewitness shared, "At one point, Ariana was gushing with one fan over In the Heights."
Being one of music's biggest stars, we had a feeling Ariana would do well on The Voice. However, according to the first insider, the chart topper wasn't afraid to use treats to lure contestants over to Team Ariana.
"Ariana also had a cute little lunchbox filled with goodies for whoever chose to be on her team," the eyewitness said. "She was so excited to hand them out."
Back in March, the "Thank U, Next" artist revealed she was replacing Nick Jonas for season 21 of The Voice. "surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season," she wrote alongside a photo of herself sitting on the iconic red chair. "@nickjonas we will miss you."
She further gushed about her new gig in a press release, stating at the time, "I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can't wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level."
And, with production underway, we can't wait to see the team Ariana assembles!
The Voice will air Mondays and Tuesdays this fall on NBC.
