Sarah Paulson Recalls Awkward Encounter With Matthew Perry at Star-Studded "Make Out Party"

Watch : Sarah Paulson Feels "Terrified" Over "Ratched" Release

Well, this is not how we thought today would start.

Sometimes celebrities catch you off-guard with a real gem of a story—and such was the case for Sarah Paulson when she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, June 21 in person. During her chat with Jimmy Kimmel, the Ratched star recalled one unforgettable night out with Carrie Fisher early in her career. As Paulson explained, she had to go to a party at an executive's house by herself, but fortunately, Fisher was also there by herself and they hit it off.

The story got even juicier, however, when the two women left. "She was in front of me in her car and I was in my car," Paulson described. "She rolled down her window and shouted out, 'Hey, do you want to come to a party?'"

The American Horror Story star excitedly obliged and ended up going to a party Fisher coined "Gore Vidal's make out party," attended by the likes of Shirley MacLaine and possibly Queen Latifah, Paulson said.