Avril Lavigne Proves She Hasn't Aged in TikTok Debut With "Sk8er Boi" Tony Hawk

TikTok wasn't good enough for her... until now!
Avril Lavigne just made her TikTok debut, and it was well worth the wait.
The singer, now 36 but perfectly ageless, lip-synced to her own hit song "Sk8er Boi" in her first video on the platform, seemingly filmed from her beachside home in Malibu, Calif. Avril wore a red-and-blue striped tie, graphic tee and pair of black shorts as she rocked our world.
Naturally, her signature blonde hair was down and her nails were coated in black polish straight out of our pop punk dreams.
Before the chorus, she passed the metaphorical baton to none other than real life skater boy, Tony Hawk, who donned her tie as he took a dive down a skate ramp on his pink board.
Avril captioned her clip (which unlocked so many childhood memories), "He was a... @tonyhawk #GoSkateboarding."
The 1.8 million people that liked the video were instantly brought back to 2002, when the song debuted. One wrote, "what in the 2003 is this???" and another fan added, "This is the collab we all wanted in middle school."
But many of the comments noted the obvious about her appearance. As one put it, "Girl hasn't aged since 2000 [skull emoji]." Others asked for her beauty secrets, with one fan calling her a "non-aging vampire."
"SHE LOOKS THE SAME WHAT," joked one social media user.
@avrillavigne
He was a… @tonyhawk #GoSkateboarding #sk8rboi? Sk8er Boi - Avril Lavigne
Maybe the secret to her fountain of youth is the company she keeps. Avril—who double dated with Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun in March—scored the exclusive invite to Billie Eilish's 18th birthday party last year.
"She invited me to her 18th birthday and it was fun! Her mom made a cake and it was sweet—no pun intended," Avril shared on the HappE! Hour Instagram series in April. "There was just like a piñata and games, just like a small group of her friends and family. Just like a bunch of fun arcade games and stuff."
Now, all we need is her 2021 rendition of "Complicated," or maybe a sneak peek at her next album, which is coming soon, so her website promises.
See her video above.