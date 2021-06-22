Justin and Hailey Bieber Go Glam for Surprise Meeting With French President Emmanuel Macron

Watch : Justin Bieber Defends Wife Hailey Bieber From Paparazzi

Bienvenue, Mr. and Mrs. Bieber!

Hailey and Justin Bieber are taking a romantic tour of Paris, and it appears a little lesson in politics is on the itinerary.

The "Peaches" singer shared a photo of himself and his wife of two years posing next to the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the president's luxe Elysee Palace office on Monday, June 21. It's known as the annual Fête de la Musique, or Music Day, in France.

For the occasion, Justin wore a grey suit, a white shirt with the top button popped, blue-trimmed Nike sneakers and a stack of necklaces. Hailey rocked strappy heels with a tan halter wrap dress, with her hair in a tight bun.

Justin didn't caption the pic with any kind of explanation for his visit, and even his fans seemed surprised by the photo opp. One wrote in French, "I wasn't expecting this one." Another simply added, "#boss."