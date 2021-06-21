Kacey Musgraves Spotted Holding Hands With Cole Schafer During NYC Getaway

Watch : Kacey Musgraves Is Life-Size Barbie at Her Met Gala Debut

Kacey Musgraves must have butterflies!

The country star, 32, seemed to confirm her romance with writer Cole Schafer when the pair were spotted packing on the PDA in New York.

Kacey and Cole held hands during their trip on Sunday, June 20, while she rocked a matching blue athleisure set. They looked as happy as can be as they wrapped their arms around each other on the streets of NYC.

An eyewitness tells E! News that the couple went to the Maison Premiere oyster bar, before hitting up the Metropolitan bar in Brooklyn. And, per the Daily Mail, they shared a kiss over dinner.

The Golden Hour artist was married to fellow singer Ruston Kelly from 2017 to 2020, and then was rumored to be romantically linked with Dr. Gerald Onuhoa.

Now, Cole appears to be pretty smitten. On June 7, he wrote on Instagram, "I've been letting life sweep me out of my red wings as of late."

Though he didn't mention Kacey, Cole quoted a long poem about romance, reading, "I'm romantic about the way she looks at me, when I get off of them, her pulling up to the BNA [Nashville's airport] as pretty as an afternoon dream, her brown hair a mess above her head, her smile killing me, killing me, killing me — finally, holding me tight, as if the breeze of the passing cars could kick me back up and into the sky. I'm romantic about her." Kacey commented on the post with a heart and he sent one back.