A Docuseries About the Hillsong Church & Fired Pastor Carl Lentz Is in the Works

Watch : Pastor Carl Lentz Admits to Infidelity After Hillsong Church Firing

Get ready to dive into the world of the Hillsong Church.

On Monday, June 21, it was reported that Discovery+ is moving forward with a three-episode docuseries focusing on the headline-making mega church and its former pastor, Carl Lentz. According to Deadline, who broke the news, the new series, titled Breaking Hillsong, will take a closer look at the controversies surrounding the Australian-based church known for its celebrity attendees.

The latest Discovery+ project has come about thanks to the streaming service's partnership with the New York Post and Hannah Frishberg, an investigative journalist who has covered news regarding the church and Lentz. Per the report, Breaking Hillsong will feature current and former members who've spoken out against misconduct and abuse in the religious institution.

The series will also include a never-before-seen interview with Ranin Karim, who allegedly had an affair with Lentz before his firing.

As E! News readers well know, the disgraced religious leader was fired in November 2020 from Hillsong East Coast, which was the New York-based church. During that time, Hillsong Church co-founder Brian Houston noted in a statement that Lentz's firing came about following "leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures." Lentz later admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, Laura.