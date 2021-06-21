Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Arrested for Alleged Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Watch : Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Accuses Ex Jen Harley of Domestic Battery

Jen Harley encountered some trouble with the law over the weekend in Las Vegas.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation alum was arrested for alleged misdemeanor domestic violence and felony assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday, June 19, in Las Vegas, where she lives, E! News confirmed via court records.

She is no longer in police custody as she was released on bond. E! News has not confirmed the victim's identity.

Per the criminal division of the Las Vegas Justice Court, the state has not filed charges yet, and Jen has two upcoming court dates on Aug. 18 and 19 for each case.

E! News has reached out to her attorney and manager for comment and has not heard back.

On the day of Jen's arrest, her 3-year-old daughter Ariana Sky Magro was with her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, as he celebrated a major milestone in his new relationship. The reality star proposed to his now-fiancée, Saffire Matos, at a Southern California beach, according to a source.

"[His daughter] Ariana, Ron's mom and step-dad were there for the engagement at the Los Angeles beach on Saturday," a source close to Ronnie told E! News.