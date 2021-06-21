Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Chris Pratt’s Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Romantic Photos

Watch : Chris Pratt Talks Fighting Aliens--and Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger?

Katherine Schwarzenegger and husband Chris Pratt might have a much-publicized relationship, but the Maverick and Me writer just unveiled even more about their marriage.

In celebration of her husband's 42nd birthday on Monday, June 21, Katherine shared never-before-seen pictures of the pair and a touching caption to her Instagram.

Katherine captioned a photo montage highlighting their happiest memories, "Happy birthday to my love! You're the most amazing husband, a loving father, supportive partner, hardest worker (working on your birthday!), excellent chef and so much more."

"I am so grateful to be living life with you," she continued. "I love you more than you know! Happy happy!"

The series of snapshots showed the couple in various intimate moments throughout their three-year relationship. The first depicted Katherine on her husband's lap, while the next displayed the couple smiling during the 31-year-old's pregnancy.