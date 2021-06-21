Teen Mom's Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Family Trip

Friendly exes or something more?
That's what Teen Mom fans are asking after Javi Marroquin was spotted on a family vacation with ex Lauren Comeau last week.
According to social media posts, the pair was seen visiting the Universal Orlando Resort with their 2-year-old son Eli. In addition, Javi brought along 7-year-old son Lincoln who he shares with ex Kailyn Lowry.
While some may speculate that it's just two exes creating happy memories for their youngest family members, one theme park visitor claimed they appeared to be more than friends.
"Javi and Lauren were spotted at Islands of Adventure near the Forbidden Journey ride," an eyewitness exclusively shared with E! News. "They were holding hands and had the kids with them. They all looked very happy together."
And although Lauren didn't post any social media photos from the trip, Javi documented some of the fun on Instagram including a visit to Jurassic Park.
"Whatever that raptor ride for kids is called was by far the coolest ride I've ever been on," he shared online. "Love it here."
According to Javi's post, the kids also enjoyed water parks including Universal's Volcano Bay and Discovery Cove Orlando.
"Found a new love in water parks," the former Teen Mom 2 star wrote. "Volcano bay is still #1, but Discovery Cove is close. We got to swim with stingrays, fish, and my boy even got to swim with a dolphin!! They have a river that takes like 30 min to finish and my king swam the entire way no green tube. So cool."
While Lauren and Javi have yet to publicly address their relationship status, fans of the couple are familiar with their ups and downs.
Back in August 2019, Javi wrote a public apology to his then-fiancée for breaking her trust and not being the best partner. "I'm sorry I broke your heart, I'm sorry I disrespected you. I'm sorry I took you for granted," he wrote. "I could say sorry for a million other things but I'm sorry will never be enough."
He continued, "I hurt the one person that I love the most. I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me. I'll do anything to have you home."
Things became even more complicated when Kailyn claimed in a Teen Mom 2 episode that Javi tried to sleep with her when he was in a relationship with Lauren. The Coffee Convos podcast co-host would later apologize to Lauren for the episode.
At the time, Javi appeared to address the episode when discussing why he no longer would be involved with the MTV reality show.
"I stopped filming to live my life normally cause I've realized my kids life when they get older will suffer if I continue to be apart of this TV show," he wrote. "Not only did my mistakes play out on the show which I've had to live (and continue to live with) but I know one day I'd have to explain to my kids all my actions…those episodic checks weren't worth it to me. So I'm gonna go back to minding my business and living my life with my family and being the absolute best dad I can be."
(E! and Universal Orlando Resort are part of the NBCUniversal family)