Botched Reveals Why You Should Never Hire a Plastic Surgeon From a Billboard Ad

So many red flags.
In this exclusive clip from tonight's June 22 episode of Botched, Sara details her nose job journey, which included a visit to a plastic surgeon that advertised his work on a billboard. Per the new patient, she suffered from a broken nose during a wrestling match in the third grade.
"I mean, I was little," she shares with doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif. "I didn't care about my appearance until I started using social media to meet people."
As Sara notes, she had no trouble conversing with people, but found herself getting insecure when it was time to meet up. She adds, "I was like, ‘What are they going to say about my nose?'"
Thus, when she spotted a billboard for a plastic surgeon, she decided to book a consultation. However, Sara now realizes the billboard may've been a red flag about this surgeon.
"If your plastic surgeon is good, would he be advertising himself on a billboard?" Dr. Dubrow says to the Botched camera. "Got boobs? Got butts? Got liposuction? He don't got patients."
The red flags didn't stop there as Sara reveals her consultation with the doctor was very brief. "He came in, but he only came in for a couple minutes, if that," she continues. "And then the nurse was like, 'Oh hey! We can get you in tomorrow morning.'"
In a confessional, Sara admits she should've realized it was weird that the surgeon put her up in a hotel for a next day surgery. She defends, "But, at the time, I had no idea what the process was like."
Unfortunately, Sara reveals she went through with the nose job, which turned out, well, botched. "I went to my doctor's appointment like, for them to take the bandages off," she recalls. "The doctor wasn't even there."
Apparently, a nurse removed Sara's bandages. And, according to Sara, she started bawling because her nose looked a lot more crooked. "I just felt powerless at that point," she states. "The surgery did make it worse, and that hit my self-confidence even more."
Although Sara has pursued therapy to cope, she still feels like she has "the worst nose in the world." Even though Dr. Nassif wants to help Sara, he does have concerns about the hyper-critical opinions she has of herself.
He tells the Botched camera, "With patients like that, no matter what you do for the nose, even if it's a great job, they're not gonna be happy."
Nonetheless, Dr. Nassif decides to take a closer look at the nose in the exam room and to have a candid conversation about expectations with Sara.
