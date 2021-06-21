Dwyane Wade's 19-Year-Old Son Zaire Defends Him Against "Hate and Negativity"

Watch : What Will Gabrielle Union Gift Dwyane Wade on Father's Day This Year?

Dwyane Wade's son Zaire Wade, 19, took Father's Day 2021 very seriously by not only sharing sweet photos with his dad on Instagram Stories, but also defending the former NBA star against critics.

The teen took to his social media account to address the "hate and backlash" he says Dwyane has received for supporting his 14-year-old daughter Zaya, who is transgender.

According to screenshots of Zaire's message published by People, the athlete wrote, "All the hate and backlash that @dwyanewade receives for bein a good father is crazy 2 me."

The teen continued: "A lot of you alls emotions comes out of your own insecurities from your fatherhood… don't forecast that on us."

"What more do you want out of your dad than to love and support whatever you do in life," Zaire asked critics. "Despite all the hate and negativity that comes his way he still continues to be true to his family."

Zaire concluded, "Now that's a father."