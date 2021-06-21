Nick Viall Reveals the One Piece of Advice He Gave Bachelorette Star Katie Thurston

Nick Viall may have no regrets, but he definitely has some advice!
The beloved Bachelor Nation alum exclusively gave fans a sneak peek into tonight's new Bachelorette episode, airing June 21, by sharing some advice for Katie Thurston on E! News' Daily Pop. "I just told Katie to pay attention to the guys' answers," Nick revealed to co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart this morning. "It's very easy in that world to get caught up in the moment. You get caught up in the pretty faces, sort to speak...It's very easy to say what you think sounds nice and what you want to hear."
While some contestants already seem to have more than just Katie's heart in their crosshairs, Nick dished that it's natural for the men competing on The Bachelorette to think of other on-screen possibilities. "I think every guy goes on there wondering if it would be possible [to be The Bachelor]," Nick said. "They've all thought about it."
As for those rumors that Katie refused to be the Bachelorette if Chris Harrison was hosting, Nick had his doubts: "I'm not sure if that's even true," he added. "I have no idea. Thankfully I had a good experience when I was The Bachelor, and no regrets."
Even though Nick didn't find lasting love on the hit reality franchise, other Bachelor Nation couples have "proven it is possible" to have a successful relationship together off-screen. "It's really not for the fans or the network, but there's definitely a pressure, right?" Nick continued, citing his split with season winner Vanessa Grimaldi.
"You have to deal with so much crap that most relationships don't have to deal with," Nick shared. "A lot of the challenges and struggles that these relationships have, you're not really sure if that's because of your compatibility or you're dealing with so much added pressure, so I think that causes you to stick it out maybe a little longer, just to be sure."
Nick has also found his happily ever after with girlfriend Natalie Joy away from reality TV cameras. "I'm thrilled," he mused. "I love gushing about her, she's great...She's fantastic, kind, smart, obviously she's fun to look at. She keeps me on my toes—that's one of the many things I love about her."
