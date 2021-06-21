Nick Viall Reveals the One Piece of Advice He Gave Bachelorette Star Katie Thurston

Nick Viall may have no regrets, but he definitely has some advice!

The beloved Bachelor Nation alum exclusively gave fans a sneak peek into tonight's new Bachelorette episode, airing June 21, by sharing some advice for Katie Thurston on E! News' Daily Pop. "I just told Katie to pay attention to the guys' answers," Nick revealed to co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart this morning. "It's very easy in that world to get caught up in the moment. You get caught up in the pretty faces, sort to speak...It's very easy to say what you think sounds nice and what you want to hear."

While some contestants already seem to have more than just Katie's heart in their crosshairs, Nick dished that it's natural for the men competing on The Bachelorette to think of other on-screen possibilities. "I think every guy goes on there wondering if it would be possible [to be The Bachelor]," Nick said. "They've all thought about it."