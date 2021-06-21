Inside Ben Affleck's "Low-Key" Father's Day With His and Jennifer Garner's Kids

Ben Affleck's Father's Day celebration included a brief visit from Jennifer Garner.
The Oscar winner spent time with his family on Sunday, June 20, including his and Garner's three kids: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. "Ben spent Father's Day with his mom, Chris, and his kids at his house," an eyewitness tells E! News. "In the afternoon, Jennifer Garner dropped off their son Sam to hang out with Ben. Sam was excited to be there and ran inside."
Despite the former couple's split, it seems all is well between the families. "Jen gave Chris Affleck a hug and kiss," the source notes. "They all seemed very cordial and happy to see each other. It looked like Ben had a nice low-key Father's Day at home with his family."
While Affleck spent the weekend out of the spotlight, his personal life has been making headlines recently, given his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the Argo director recently proved how serious their relationship really is after he was spotted spending time with Lopez's 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.
"Ben and Jen sat next to each other and Max and Emme were on each side of them," an eyewitness told E! News of the June 13 outing to celebrate Lopez's sister Linda's birthday. "Ben was grinning ear to ear. He sipped a diet coke and was laughing across the table with everyone. He fit in well and everyone seemed to love having him around."
Another source also shared more insight on Affleck's relationship with the "On the Floor" singer's family. "Her kids really like Ben and think he's funny and fun to be around," the insider told E! News. "He's totally won the family over with his charm."
As for how Affleck's ex Garner feels about his rekindled romance with Lopez, a source close to the Alias alum told E! News she just hopes he puts his kids first. "She continues to focus on her kids and that is her priority. When the kids are with Ben, she hopes that is his priority too," the insider explained. "What he does the rest of the time is not her problem. She has done everything she can to foster great relationships between Ben and the kids. But she won't get involved with who he dates or his private life."